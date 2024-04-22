Sabres hire Lindy Ruff as coach. He guided Buffalo to the playoffs in 2011

Lindy Ruff is returning to Buffalo for a second stint as coach of the Sabres. General manager Kevyn Adams announced the hiring Monday. Ruff coached the Sabres from 1997-2013 and was the last person to guide them to the playoffs. Buffalo fired Don Granato after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season with him in charge. The Sabres haven’t made the playoffs since 2011, the longest drought in the league. Ruff coached the New Jersey Devils the past three seasons before being fired in March.

