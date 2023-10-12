Sabres follow up Dahlin deal by locking up Owen Power to 7-year, $58.45 million contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — In the span of three days, the Buffalo Sabres locked up their two star defensemen after signing Owen Power to a seven-year contract extension worth $58.45 million. The deal was reached a day before the Sabres open their season hosting the New York Rangers. And it follows the Sabres making Rasmus Dahlin the franchise’s top-paid player by signing him to an eight-year, $88 million deal on Monday. Both players were No. 1 draft picks, with Dahlin selected in 2018, followed by Power three years later. And both are part of the core of a young, developing Buffalo team with rising expectations.

