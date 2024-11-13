Sabres defenseman Samuelsson out indefinitely with lower-body injury. Thompson, Luukkonen day to day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff says defenseman Mattias Samuelsson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Ruff called the severity of the injury “pretty strong.” He didn’t specify the nature but said Samuelsson is not expected to need surgery. Samuelsson was hurt in a 7-5 loss to Montreal on Monday, when a Canadiens player rolled up on his leg. Ruff listed leading scorer Tage Thompson and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as day to day, with both having an opportunity to play Thursday, when Buffalo hosts the St. Louis Blues.

