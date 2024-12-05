Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin ruled of game against Jets with back spasms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff ruled out defenseman Rasmus Dahlin from playing against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night because of back spasms. Ruff did not provide a timeline of how long Dahlin might be sidelined. He said he hopes it’s short-term “but you never know.” Dahlin left early in the third period and did not return in a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Tuesday in which the Sabres squandered a 4-0 lead and allowed four goals in the third period. Ruff said the injury is related to the one Dahlin sustained the first day of training camp and forced him to miss a majority of the preseason.

