Sabres defenseman Owen Power is listed as week to week after appearing to hurt left hand in practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato says defenseman Owen Power is listed as week to week with an upper-body injury. The second-year player appeared to hurt his left hand during practice a day earlier and left the ice to have tests. Granato says Power will be reevaluated next week, which should provide a better timetable on when he can return. Buffalo has lost two straight games and hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

