Sabres coach Granato to miss game against Blue Jackets due to illness. The AHL’s Appert will fill in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An illness has kept Sabres coach Don Granato from being behind the bench for the Buffalo’s game the against Columbus Blue Jackets. Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert will fill in for Granato against Columbus. It’s unclear how much time Granato will miss. Buffalo is set to play at Ottawa on Sunday before enjoying a three-day break.

