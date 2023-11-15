Sabres center Tage Thompson to miss at least a month after taking shot off left wrist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres will be without Tage Thompson for a month if not longer after their top center had a shot go off his left wrist. Coach Don Granato didn’t reveal the exact nature of the injury, saying Thompson’s timetable for recovery will be shorter than two months. Thompson was injured on Tuesday, when he blocked Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s shot midway through the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Bruins. The Sabres open a three-game road trip at Winnipeg on Friday.

