Sabres agree with Dylan Cozens on $49.7M, 7-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Cozens on a seven-year extension worth $49.7 million. Cozens will count $7.1 million against the salary cap through the 2029-30 season. The soon-to-be 22-year-old is the latest core player the Sabres have extended over the past six months. Buffalo signed All-Star forward Tage Thompson for $50 million over seven seasons in August and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a $30 million, seven-year deal in October.

