Sabres acquire Beck Malenstyn from Capitals on 2nd day of NHL draft

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals got a head start on Day Two of the NHL draft by making a trade before any selections were made. The Sabres got fourth-line winger Beck Malenstyn from the Capitals for the 43rd pick. Malenstyn gives Buffalo valuable forward depth as it tries to end the league’s longest playoff drought. The 26-year-old is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. The Capitals stayed busy after trading a 2025 second-round pick to Calgary earlier in the week for winger Andrew Mangiapane.

