Sabitzer’s penalty sends Austria to European Championship in day overshadowed by Brussels shooting

BRUSSELS (AP) — Substitute Marcel Sabitzer scored from the penalty spot shortly after entering the game to secure a 1-0 win for Austria at Azerbaijan and send his country to next year’s European Championship in a day overshadowed by a deadly shooting in Brussels which saw Belgium’s game against Sweden halted at halftime. Belgium had already qualified for Euro 2024 while Sweden’s chances of a top-two place had been ended by Austria’s victory. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Portugal in a 5-0 demolition of host Bosnia in Group J. Netherlands came away from Greece with a 1-0 win in Group B. Austria became the seventh team to qualify after Belgium, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkey, along with host Germany.

