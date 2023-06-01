Saban goes to Washington: Alabama coach set to lead SEC contingent on lobbying trip

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Alabama’s Nick Saban is among a contingent of coaches and administrators from the Southeastern Conference scheduled to meet with lawmakers in Washington next week. The SEC is pushing for federal assistance in regulating how college athletes can earn money off their fame. The SEC confirmed the trip to Capitol Hill as it was winding down spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Commissioner Greg Sankey will lead a group that is expected to include university presidents, athletic directors and lobbyists.

