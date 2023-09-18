Saban denies suggestion from Ole Miss’ Kiffin that Alabama has new defensive play-caller

Alabama coach Nick Saban says defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is still calling the plays. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin isn’t so sure. Kiffin stirred some controversy ahead of 15th-ranked Mississippi’s visit to the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide, suggesting that cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson is calling plays for Alabama’s defense. Not so, says Saban. Saban says Steele “has all the defensive coordinator responsibilities.” Kiffin told reporters on Sunday that “it certainly seems like T-Rob’s now calling the defense.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.