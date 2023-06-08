Sabally’s double-double leads Wings over Mercury in Griner’s return to Texas

By The Associated Press
Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist (20) looks to shoot against Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalani Brown added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-79 in a Texas homecoming for Brittney Griner. Shey Peddy gave Phoenix a 77-72 lead with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury didn’t score again until Griner’s hook shot in the lane with 21.2 seconds left to get within 82-79. Odyssey Sims, who signed with Dallas earlier on Wednesday, made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead and Phoenix star Diana Taurasi had two chances at 3-pointers before Brown sealed it with two free throws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.