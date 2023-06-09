Sabally sisters to play against each other for 1st time in WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Satou and Nyara Sabally were never competitive with each other growing up in Germany. Their mom made sure of that. The sisters, two years apart in age, will play against each other for the first time when Dallas visits New York on Sunday in a nationally televised game. This isn’t the first time sisters have squared off in the WNBA. Former No. 1 draft picks Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike played against each other when Nneka was on Los Angeles and Chiney was in Connecticut. The Samuelson sisters, Katie Lou and Karlie, also played against each other. The Saballys were teammates at Oregon, but never had the chance to be on the court at the same time because of Nyara’s knee injuries.

