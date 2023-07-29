Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — the first triple-double in franchise history — and the Dallas Wings beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-62. Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan each scored 18 points for Dallas and Natasha Howard added 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. McCowan scored 10 points as Dallas jumped to 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter and the Wings never trailed. Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with 14 points. Brittney Sykes scored 12 with five steals and Natasha Cloud added 11 points. Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) as well as reserve Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) did not play for the Mystics.

