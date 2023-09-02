Sabally hits 7 3s, scores 40 points and Wings clinch playoff spot with 110-100 win over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Satau Sabally took over with 28 of her career-high 40 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings clinched a playoff berth with a 110-100 win over the Indiana Fever. Sabally, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, shot 13 for 19, including a career-high seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts. Arike Ogunbowale added 25 points and set the franchise single-season scoring record with 757 points. Behind Sabally and Ogunbowale, who was 4 for 5 behind the arc, the Wings shot 14 for 24 on 3-pointers and 51% overall Aliyah Boston had 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Fever.

