Sabalenka’s US Open loss to Gauff will sting. Being No. 1 in the rankings Monday will help ease it

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka knows it will be hard to get over the sting of a loss to Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open final. That’s why, right after the match, Sabalenka was reminding herself that when she wakes up Monday morning, she will be No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time. Sabalenka started well but then was plagued by 46 unforced errors in Gauff’s 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory. For a while, the match was looking like so many Sabalenka played in the majors this year. She entered with a 23-2 record, highlighted by the Australian Open championship for her first Grand Slam title.

