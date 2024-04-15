Sabalenka to face good friend Badosa in Stuttgart opener

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Paula Badosa has battled past Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 to set up a match with friend and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Shnaider fended off four match points before former No. 2 Badosa took her fifth opportunity at the clay-court tournament. Sachia Vickery of the U.S. defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-6, 7-5 and will next face compatriot Coco Gauff in the second round. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is the defending two-time champion.

