Sabalenka sets up a Brisbane final vs Rybakina. It’s a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open decider

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has overpowered two-time champion Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 to earn a spot in the Brisbane International final against Elena Rybakina, a rematch of last year’s Australian Open championship decider. The win extended top-seeded Sabalenka’s streak to 15 on Australian soil. That streak includes a title run in Adelaide to start 2023 immediately before her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park. Sabalenka leads 5-2 in her career meetings with 2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina. It’s the first time since 2015 that the top two seeds will meet in the Brisbane final.

