Sabalenka reaches Madrid final; Karatsev ends Zhang’s run

MADRID (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Madrid Open final for the second time in three years by defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. The 2021 champion in the Spanish capital will face either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova. Australian Open champion Sabalenka is seeking her fifth WTA 1000 title and 13th career title overall. Men’s qualifier Aslan Karatsev has reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal after ending a strong run by Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen at the Madrid Open. The 121st-ranked Russian saved all three breaks points he faced in the first set and converted his only opportunity in the second.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.