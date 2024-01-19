Sabalenka reaches 4th at Australian Open. Defending champion crushes Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka crushed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. The second-seeded Belarusian, who won her first Grand Slam title here 12 months ago, needed just 52 minutes for victory on Friday against the Ukrainian at Rod Laver Arena. Sabalenka will play Amanda Anisimova, who continued her comeback with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Paula Badosa. Anisimova, who took seven months out of the game for mental health reasons last year, hit 40 winners on her way to the fourth round.

