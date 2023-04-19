Sabalenka, Gauff, Rybakina advance in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the quarterfinals at the Porsche Grand Prix by beating Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3. The Australian Open champion has reached the final in Stuttgart for two straight years but has yet to win the clay-court tournament. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, has beaten Sabalenka only once in six career meetings. Coco Gauff, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur also recorded victories. Gauff beat Veronika Kudermetova in three sets. Rybakina won five games in a row to seal a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jule Niemeier after trailing 3-1 in the second set. Jabeur beat Jelena Ostapenko in three sets.

