Sabalenka falls to old foe Vekic in Dubai second round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has lost her first match since successfully defending her Australian Open title after she was overhauled by an old foe at the Dubai Championships. The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka blew a set and 2-0 lead as Donna Vekic of Croatia rallied to win 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 in the second round. Vekic improved her record against Sabalenka to 6-2. She won the last nine games and wrapped up her first win over a top-two player since 2019. Wimbledon champion and No. 7 seed Marketa Vondrousova defeated Peyton Stearns for the third time in eight months.

