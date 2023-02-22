Sabalenka extends winning streak, Swiatek advances in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has improved to 13-0 this year with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jelena Ostapenko to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. The second-ranked Sabalenka will next face Barbora Krejcikova, who beat fellow Czech player Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2. Earlier, top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals by beating Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0. The three-time Grand Slam champion was then issued a walkover to the semifinals after former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova withdrew because of an illness. Swiatek will face the winner of the all-American quarterfinal match between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff. The other final-eight match features third-ranked Jessica Pegula against Karolina Muchova.

