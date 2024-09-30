Sabalenka extends winning streak, Osaka to play Gauff at China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka’s dominant hard-court season showed no signs of slowing down as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashlyn Krueger at the China Open for her 14th consecutive victory. The three-time Grand Slam winner started the streak with a title at Cincinnati in August and continued with her run to the U.S. Open championship. The second-ranked Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the fourth round. Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka had a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Katie Volynets and advanced to round of 16 match against sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.