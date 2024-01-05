Sabalenka extends winning streak in Australia to 14 ahead of Brisbane semifinal against Azarenka

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka will be on opposite sides of the net in the Brisbane International semifinals more than four years after teaming up on the same court in a Fed Cup semifinal against Australia. Top-seeded Sabalenka extended her winning streak Down Under to 14 matches with a 6-1, 6-4 win over fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina on Friday night. She won a title in Adelaide last year before her Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open. Azarenka, a two-time champion at both the Australian Open and in Brisbane, had a tougher run in the opening match of the day. She needed 2 1/2 hours to advance 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 over a hot-and-bothered Jelena Ostapenko.

