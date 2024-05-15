Sabalenka eases past Ostapenko to reach Italian Open semifinals

ROME (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka showed no ill-effects from her previous marathon match as she eased past Jelena Ostapenko to reach the semifinals of the Italian Open. The second-seeded Sabalenka needed just 73 minutes to win 6-2, 6-4. Sabalenka showed no sign of the back problem which required treatment during Monday’s three-setter against Elina Svitolina. Sabalenka will next face the winner of the match later Wednesday between Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins. All three top-ranked women are through to the final four in Rome as the other semifinal pits the top-ranked Iga Swiatek against No. 3 Coco Gauff.

