Sabalenka eases past Ostapenko to reach Italian Open semifinals. Tabilo extends his surprising run

ROME (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka showed no ill-effects from her previous marathon match as she eased past Jelena Ostapenko to reach the semifinals of the Italian Open. The second-seeded Sabalenka needed just 73 minutes to win 6-2, 6-4. Sabalenka will next face the winner of the match later between Victoria Azarenka and Danielle Collins. All three top-ranked women have reached the final four in Rome as the other semifinal pits the top-ranked Iga Swiatek against No. 3 Coco Gauff. Alejandro Tabilo of Chile extended his surprising run by beating Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals and follow up his upset victories over Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov in the previous two rounds.

