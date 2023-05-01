Sabalenka defeats teen Andreeva in Madrid, Medvedev advances

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures to the public during his match against Alexander Shevchenko, of Russia, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run at the Madrid Open came to an end with a loss to second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. The 16-year-old wild-card entry lost 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in the Spanish capital after winning her first three matches in straight sets. Daniil Medvedev had to come from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko. The victory takes Medvedev to a 33-4 tour-leading record this season. He will next face Aslan Karatsev.

