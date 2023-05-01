Sabalenka defeats teen Andreeva in Madrid, Medvedev advances

MADRID (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run at the Madrid Open came to an end with a loss to second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. The 16-year-old wild-card entry lost 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in the Spanish capital after winning her first three matches in straight sets. Daniil Medvedev had to come from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko. The victory takes Medvedev to a 33-4 tour-leading record this season. He will next face Aslan Karatsev.

