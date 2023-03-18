Sabalenka cruises past Sakkari and into Indian Wells final

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to move into the BNP Paribas Open final. Sabalenka, who is the Australian Open champion, improved to 17-1 this year. She will be seeking her 13th career title in Sunday’s final against either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina, who met in the other semifinal. Sakkari, who was runner-up last year in the Southern California desert, reached the semis by rallying from a set down three times and going 4-0 in deciding sets. By Sabalenka was too much in the end.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.