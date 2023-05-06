Sabalenka beats Swiatek to reclaim Madrid Open title

MADRID (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has beaten top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reclaim the Madrid Open title. Sabalenka lost to Swiatek in the Stuttgart final two weeks ago and had never previously taken a set against her Polish rival in three clay-court meetings. But the Belarusian held nothing back by aggressively hitting for winners. The Australian Open champion claimed her third title of the season and 13th of her career, including her second in Madrid after triumphing here in 2021.

