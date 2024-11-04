Sabalenka beats Paolini in straight sets to reach last four of WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Jasmine Paolini for a second straight victory in the group stage. The top-ranked Sabalenka cruised in the first set after building a 4-0 lead, then saved two set points in the second to advance at the year-ending tournament for the top eight ranked players. Sabalenka will face already eliminated Elena Rybakina on Wednesday in the final group match of the week. Another round-robin win will secure her the year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career. In the other Purple Group match, Zheng Qinwen defeated Rybakina 7-6 (4) 3-6, 6-1 to maintain chances of advancing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.