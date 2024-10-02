Sabalenka beats Keys at China Open and equals her career-best win streak

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka matched her career-best 15 straight wins after beating Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open on Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner started her streak with a title at Cincinnati in August and continued with a run to the championship at the U.S. Open last month. She also won the Australian Open earlier in the year. Her previous streak of 15 was achieved across the 2020-21 seasons.

“When you’re able to sacrifice a lot and you’re able to work hard and you’re able to get these wins, that’s the best feeling,” Sabalenka said. “You’re just living your best life. You’re excited to play your matches. You’re excited to face whatever fight you going to face.”

The Belarusian has won 30 of 31 sets played during her current streak, dropping only one set to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the U.S. Open.

That form guide quickly played out on Wednesday as Sabalenka broke the No. 24-ranked Keys in the third game of the first set and then dominated on serve throughout an efficient 65-minute outing, which improved her head-to-head record against the American to 4-1.

The 26-year-old Belarussian only lost five points on her first serve in the match and was able to save both break points against her, despite Keys making 22 winners against 10 unforced errors.

Sabalenka will play Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals after the Czech player routed Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-0.

Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen played a night match against Amanda Anisimova

Later Wednesday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will play rival Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s final.

Sinner and Alcaraz have accounted for all four Grand Slam titles this year between them. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head series 5-4 — including wins at both their meetings this year in semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open.

The 23-year-old Italian hasn’t appeared distracted by the World Anti-Doping Agency announcing Saturday it was seeking a ban of one to two years for the U.S. Open champion, who tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March.

Shanghai Masters

French veteran Gael Monfils eased through to the second round of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Damir Dzumhur.

The 38-year-old Monfils will play the 22nd-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez next.

Arthur Rinderknech also advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over American Reilly Opelka, while Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands defeated Pablo Carreño Busta 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Also, Alexandre Muller rallied from a set down for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Italian Luca Nardi.

