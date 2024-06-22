Sabalenka and Jabeur the latest to retire from matches in Berlin as Kalinskaya reaches final

BERLIN (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur have retired from their respective quarterfinals in the Berlin Ladies Open. The second-seeded Sabalenka was trailing Anna Kalinskaya 5-1 at the grass-court event on Saturday when she stopped playing because of shoulder pain. Jabeur had just lost a first-set tiebreaker to Coco Gauff when she exited with an illness. They’re just the latest on the list of injured or ill players, nine days before the start of Wimbledon. Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova retired from matches this week.

