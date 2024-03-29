Saad scores winning goal to spark Blues to 5-3 win over Flames

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored his sixth winning goal of the season, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Jordan Binnington made 23 saves and also had a pair of assists to give him seven in his career.

Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals including an empty netter while Zack Bolduc and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals and Jonathan Huberdeau had the other for the Flames, who have lost five in a row and eight of their last 10 games. Dustin Wolf made 14 saves.

Saad scored the go-ahead goal 2:04 into the third period, taking a pass from Jordan Kyrou behind the net and wristing the shot past Wolf. In the Blues’ last meeting in Calgary, Saad scored a pair of goals including the winner with 48 seconds left in regulation.

The teams were tied 3-3 after two periods.

Neighbours put back a rebound to tie the game 2-2 at 3:27 of the second period. It was his 26th goal this season.

Nazem Kadri took a four-minute minor for high sticking at 5:36. The Blues cashed in when Buchnevich scored his 25th goal at 8:54, his 200th point in 207 games with the Blues.

Kuzmenko scored his second to make it a 3-3 at 16:50. Standing alone by the net, he tipped in a shot by Kadri.

Calgary led 2-1 after the first period.

Bolduc scored at 13:02 on a backhand from in front of the net. Binnington started the play with an outlet pass.

Calgary responded with two goals to take the lead. Kuzmenko scored an unassisted goal at 14:48 and Huberdeau scored a power-play goal at 18:35.

UP NEXT:

Flames: Host Los Angles Kings on Saturday night.

Blues: Host San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

