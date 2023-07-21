S.Y. Noh eagles all 3 par 5s to take the 1st-round lead in the Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — S.Y. Noh eagled all three par-5 holes and scored a tournament-record 23 points Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system, with Noh breaking the event round mark of 18 points. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. The 32-year-old South Korean player also had five birdies and two bogeys on the par-71 Old Greenwood layout. He won the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title. Beau Hossler was second with 17 points. He had a hole-in-one on the par-3 third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.