S Javon Bullard of top-ranked Georgia sits out practice with an ankle injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia safety Javon Bullard did not practice Monday after injuring his ankle in a victory over Ball State. Coach Kirby Smart says he’s not sure if Bullard will be able to play when the top-ranked Bulldogs host South Carolina State in their Southeastern Conference opener. Receiver Ladd McConkey also remains day to day after missing the first two games with a lingering back issue. Smart does expect running back Daijun Edwards to make his first appearance of the season against the Gamecocks. He missed the first two games trying to fully recover from a knee injury.

