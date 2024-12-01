Ryggs Johnston wins Australian Open for first title. Jiyai Shin wins women’s event

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Unheralded American Ryggs Johnston has won his first professional title by claiming the Australian Open by three stokes, while South Korea’s Jiyai Shin claimed her second Women’s Australian Open which was played concurrently at two courses on the famed Melbourne sand belt. Johnston shot a 68 on Sunday to finish at 18-under 269 and three clear of Australian Curtis Luck (68), who had briefly taken the lead on the final stretch at Kingston Heath. The 24-year-old Montana native, currently ranked 953rd, is the first American to win the Stonehaven Cup since PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth won it for a second time in 2016. In the Women’s Australian Open, Shin shot a final round 70 for a 17-under-par 274 total to win by two shots from the twice defending champion Ashleigh Buhai.

