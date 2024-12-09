Ryder Dodd sets MPSF goals record, UCLA beats USC 11-8 to win NCAA men’s water polo title

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Ryder Dodd scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the closing seconds of the third quarter, to help No. 1 seed UCLA beat Southern California 11-8 at the Avery Aquatic Center to win its 13th men’s water polo national title. Five of those titles have come under coach Adam Wright, whose teams have beaten rival USC each time. The Bruins finished with a 26-2 record. Dodd’s second goal gave UCLA a one-goal lead with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. Jack Larsen scored a goal to make it 8-6 in the fourth and added another in the closing seconds. Robert Lopez Duart and Andrej Grgurevic each scored two goals for second-seeded USC (23-6). Dodd’s 102 goals this season set the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s single-season record.

