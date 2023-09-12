Ryder Cup rest or rust? Most members of the US team will go a month without competition

Gone are the days when the U.S. team went straight from the Tour Championship to the Ryder Cup. Sometimes it had two weeks between the events. Now most of the Americans will have gone a month without competing when they get to Rome. Is it a problem? U.S. captain Zach Johnson doesn’t see it that way. He says rest can be as beneficial as playing, especially for a U.S. team that has been playing a lot this summer. In other news, Steph Curry will be playing some golf. A Golf Channel series will feature the NBA star trying to replicate memorable shots.

