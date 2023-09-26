Ryder Cup goes to Italy. LPGA the only other major tour in play

The Ryder Cup is in Italy this week and so much of the golf world has shut down. The Americans are trying to win on European soil for the first time in 30 years. The matches start Friday at Marco Simone outside Rome. It’s only the third time since 1979 the Ryder Cup has been held in continental Europe. The LPGA Tour just finished the Solheim Cup in Spain and gets right back into its schedule with a 54-hole tournament in Arkansas. The PGA Tour, Champions, Korn Ferry and European tours are all off this week.

