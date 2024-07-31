Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley named assistant at Presidents Cup

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Keegan Bradley will have at least some team room experience when he captains the Americans in the Ryder Cup next year. Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk is taking him to Royal Montreal in September as one of his assistant captains. Furyk already has Justin Leonard, Stewart Cink and Kevin Kisner as assistants for the Sept. 26-29 matches at Royal Montreal. Bradley was a surprise choice to be Ryder Cup captain because he has never been an assistant and has played in the Ryder Cup only two times. Bradley is a one-time Presidents Cup player in 2013 at Muirfield Village.

