Ryder Cup brings mad dash to first tee. And a little heckling

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — There’s nothing like the opening tee shot at the Ryder Cup, and Marco Simone was no exception. Thousands of golf fans were herded in darkness just after 6 a.m. and they made a made rush to the grandstands that hold about 5,000 people. There’s always one heckler in the crowd, and sure enough, one fan shouted to Scottie Scheffler: “You stink, Scottie.” Zach Johnson says his U.S. team has a health issue. He didn’t delve into details and says it should not be a problem because of depth on the team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.