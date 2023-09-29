Ryder Cup brings mad dash to first tee. And a little heckling

By STEVE DOUGLAS and ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
The first morning Foursome match of United States' Scottie Scheffler, and United States' Sam Burns against Europe's Jon Rahm and Europe's Tyrrell Hattonat, leave the 1st tee at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino]

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — There’s nothing like the opening tee shot at the Ryder Cup, and Marco Simone was no exception. Thousands of golf fans were herded in darkness just after 6 a.m. and they made a made rush to the grandstands that hold about 5,000 people. There’s always one heckler in the crowd, and sure enough, one fan shouted to Scottie Scheffler: “You stink, Scottie.” Zach Johnson says his U.S. team has a health issue. He didn’t delve into details and says it should not be a problem because of depth on the team.

