RYDER CUP ’23: The exhibition that turned into golf’s biggest spectacle

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — What started a century ago as an exhibition is anything but that now. The Ryder Cup is golf’s biggest spectacle, a battle between Team USA and Team Europe. The only thing at stake are bragging rights and that 17-inch gold trophy. The matches start Sept. 29 at Marco Simone outside Rome. The burden falls to the Americans. They have gone 30 years since they last won the Ryder Cup on European soil. That was so long ago that 11 of the 24 players in the Ryder Cup were not even born when the Americans last won away from home.

