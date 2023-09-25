RYDER CUP ’23: Recaps of the 6 straight US losses on European soil

Tiger Woods was a Ryder Cup rookie when the Americans lost in Spain. Thus began a losing streak now at 30 years going into the Ryder Cup outside Rome. There have been close calls in England and Wales. There have been blowouts in Ireland and Scotland. The Americans have had 41 players experience losing on the road. What follows is a capsule look at each of those six road losses since the Americans last won in Europe in 1993.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.