RYDER CUP ’23: Hole by hole look at Marco Simone

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Marco Simone might be one of the more exciting courses in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup because of short par 5s and reachable par 4s. But the rough is said to be extremely thick, similar to how it was in France in 2018. The course is also very hilly, which could make it tiresome to go two matches a day.

