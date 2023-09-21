RYDER CUP ’23: Capsules of the US players at Marco Simone

A capsule look at the American team for the Ryder Cup. Seven players return from the 2021 teams that walloped Europe at Whistling Straights. Two of the four rookies won major championships this year in Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark. Rickie Fowler rounds out the team. Zach Johnson will find out if he assembled the right team to end a losing streak on European soil that now is at 30 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.