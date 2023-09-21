RYDER CUP ’23: Capsules of the European team in Rome

A capsule look at the 12 members of Team Europe for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone. Europe is said to be in a rebuilding stage, but it only has four rookies. Captain Luke Donald used two of his picks on what he hopes are rising stars — Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard. Rory McIlroy is the most experienced of the Europeans. Right behind is Justin Rose, who at 43 is the oldest player on the team.

