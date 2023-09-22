RYDER CUP ’23: A trivia quiz that covers nearly a century of history

How did the Ryder Cup get its name? Who has scored the most points in Ryder Cup history? Who has been captain the most times? And why in the world did players take a day off from the Ryder Cup? All these and more are presented in this 28-question trivia quiz, one question for every point available. The matches start Sept. 29 at Marco Simone outside Rome. This is the third time the matches are held on a course in continental Europe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.