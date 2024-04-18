Rybakina, Vondroušová into Stuttgart quarters while Jabeur out

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina has battled her way into the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix with a roller coaster 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova. Rybakina will face Jasmine Paolini after the Italian upset seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur in straight sets. Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová is also safely through to the quarterfinals after beating Anastasia Potapova in two. She has lined up second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. Eight of the top 10 ranked women are at the tournament.

